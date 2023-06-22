Rapides Regional Medical Center first in region to implant pressure sensor to treat heart failure

ALEXANDRIA, La., June 20, 2023 – Treating heart failure traditionally has been a reactive process. A patient begins to display shortness of breath, swelling in the lower extremities, fatigue and fluid buildup in the lungs.

A trip to the hospital ensues, the patient gets better and then the cycle repeats itself.

Thanks to advances in technology, Rapides Regional Medical Center is now employing the CardioMEMS HF System to monitor patients’ pulmonary artery pressures in a device the size of a small paperclip and make daily adjustments to medications.

The CardioMEMS HF System was used for the first time in patients at Rapides Regional Medical Center in April by cardiologist Kanna Posina, M.D.

“This device allows us to detect worsening heart failure days before symptoms start,” said Dr. Posina. “Daily pressure readings from home provide the care team with information that can help determine the need for medication adjustments without a hospital or clinic visit.”

The CardioMEMS is inserted into the left descending pulmonary artery through catherization. To measure the pulmonary artery pressures, a patient lies down across a special pillow that sends the pressure reading to a cardiologist.

The goal of CardioMEMS is to reduce hospitalizations, catching heart failure events before they happen. To qualify for CardioMEMS, a patient must exhibit Class II (Mild) or Class III (Moderate) heart failure; and one heart failure hospitalization in the past 12 months; and/or elevated natriuretic peptides.

Studies have shown that CardioMEMS helps decrease heart failure hospitalizations and, most importantly, improves patient quality of life.

Candidates include heart failure patients who suffer significant limitations in mild physical activity and those who have been hospitalized for heart failure in the previous year.

RRMC is the only facility in Central Louisiana using CardioMEMS on patients, joining other non-surgical structural heart treatments such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacements (TAVR) and left atrial appendage closure devices to treat atrial fibrillation.

“Our first patients have had multiple hospitalizations for worsening congestive heart failure within the past 12 months,” said Dr. Posina. “This not only decreases their quality of life, but studies have shown multiple hospitalizations for heart failure are associated with increased risk of death.

“Since we’ve used CardioMEMS, we have been successful at keeping these patients out of the hospital by adjusting their medications prior to the onset of symptoms.”