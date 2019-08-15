Rapides Regional CEO elected as treasurer for Louisiana Hospital Association Board of Trustees

Chief Executive Officer of Rapides Regional Medical Center, Jason Cobb, has been elected treasurer of the Louisiana Hospital Association’s Board of Trustees.

Cobb has served as CEO of Rapides Regional Medical Center since 2013.

And he’s previously served as chair of the Louisiana Hospital Association’s Research and Education Foundation Board and chair of its Political Awareness Committee.

The association announced its 2019 to 2020 board of trustee officers and newly-elected board members during its annual membership meeting last month.