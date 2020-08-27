Thursday, August 27, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Rapides Regional Announces Weather Related Closures

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

ALEXANDRIA, La., Aug. 26, 2020 – Rapides Regional Medical Center, in anticipation of inclement weather, announces the closure of several services and clinic locations. Closures scheduled at this time are listed below.

· Rapides Outpatient Center – Closed Thursday and reopen Friday.

· Rapides Day Surgery – Closed Thursday and reopen Friday.

· Rapides Cancer Center – Closed Thursday and reopen Friday.

· Rapides Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab – Closed Thursday and reopen Friday.

· HP Long Clinics – Closed Thursday and will reopen Friday.

· All Rapides Urgent Care locations – Closed Thursday and will reopen Friday.

· Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital Pediatric Specialty Clinic – Closed Thursday.

· Rapides Fitness Center – Will close today at 6 p.m. and reopen Friday morning at the usual time.

Rapides Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department will remain open.

All other hospital entrances will close at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. One visitor will be allowed per patient during storm lockdown, but must be inside the hospital by 5:30 p.m. today. We will reopen campus entrances Thursday as weather permits.

We encourage the community to call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

For up-to-date closures and storm information, please follow our Rapides Regional Medical Center Facebook page

You May Also Like

NPD Arrest on First Degree Rape an Seeks Second Suspect

KLAX TV, ABC 31

More Shelters Open for Those Displaced by Flood

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Fireworks Event Almost Turns Deadly

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Hurricane Laura live updates: At least 1 dead as storm weakens