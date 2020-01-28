Rapides Regional announces 2020 Board of Trustees

RRMC Announces 2020 Board of Trustees

ALEXANDRIA, La., Jan. 28, 2020 – Rapides Regional Medical Center welcomes Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell and Richard Norem, M.D. to the 2020 Board of Trustees.

Dr. Norem, who currently serves as chief of staff, will serve as an ex-officio member and replace Joel Hall, M.D.

Byron Salazar of Red River Bank will serve as chairman and Anil Danivas, M.D., will serve as vice chairman. Jonathan Hunter, M.D., will serve as past chairman.

Each member of the Board of Trustees is chosen for their dedication to the medical center in its mission, as well as for their ability to represent the medical profession and the community.

The RRMC Board of Trustees for 2020 includes: