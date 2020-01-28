Rapides Regional announces 2020 Board of Trustees
ALEXANDRIA, La., Jan. 28, 2020 – Rapides Regional Medical Center welcomes Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell and Richard Norem, M.D. to the 2020 Board of Trustees.
Dr. Norem, who currently serves as chief of staff, will serve as an ex-officio member and replace Joel Hall, M.D.
Byron Salazar of Red River Bank will serve as chairman and Anil Danivas, M.D., will serve as vice chairman. Jonathan Hunter, M.D., will serve as past chairman.
Each member of the Board of Trustees is chosen for their dedication to the medical center in its mission, as well as for their ability to represent the medical profession and the community.
The RRMC Board of Trustees for 2020 includes:
- Anthony Bunting, chief administrative officer, CLECO Corporation
- Sherry Ellington, director of Alexandria/Pineville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
- Robin Hooter, Rapides Parish Clerk of Court
- Bryon Salazar, executive vice president of Red River Bank
- Jonathan Hunter, M.D., family practice physician with Brian Clinic
- Michael McGinity, M.D., general surgeon
- Deborah Randolph, president of the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce
- Stuart Head, M.D., radiologist with Access Radiology
- Anil Danivas, M.D., pediatrician with Cenla Children’s Clinic
- Naseem Jaffrani, M.D., cardiologist with Alexandria Cardiology Clinic
- Bruce Barton, M.D., internal medicine specialist in Alexandria
- Nathan Martin, pastor of Christian Challenge Worship Center in Pineville and member of the Pineville City Council
- Jason Cobb, CEO of Rapides Regional Medical Center
- Jeff Powell, Rapides Parish Superintendent
- Richard Norem, M.D., chief of staff, Rapides Regional Medical Center.