Rapides Parish students will return to school Sept. 10th
Latest RPSB update:
Due to ongoing power, water, sewer, and internet infrastructure concerns, all Rapides Parish Schools and offices will remain closed until September 8th.
Essential personnel will continue to work on recovery efforts as we plan to reopen schools and offices as soon as possible.
As of now, all employees will report to work September 8th and 9th and students will report September 10th. This is based on current information and is subject to change. Some communities have been impacted worse than others. Their goal is to open as many schools as safely and as soon as they can.
They are working with local municipalities, emergency response personnel, and the Red Cross to make the facilities available as needed. RPSB asks everyone to please continue to help each other as we show the world that Rapides Parish is #bettertogether.