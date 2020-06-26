Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Jace Bradyn Hammond.

Jace is a 16 year old white male, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jace is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Thursday, June 25, 2020, Jace was reported missing from his residence located in the Deville area. Jace was last seen at the residence on Monday, June 22nd, wearing a red and orange Cenla Motors hat and black Nike shoes. No additional clothing description is available.

If anyone has seen or has information about Jace Bradyn Hammond, you are asked to contact Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.