Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Holds Scholarship Contest

The Louisiana Sheriff’s Association is opening a scholarship competition for high school students. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with Sheriff Mark Wood about the program.

“Our scholarship program was started years ago Sheriff Hilton had it we continued it. It’s 500 dollars to each student. I have three retired teachers that come in and look over the applications and decide who is eligible and who we think.”

Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood talks about the scholarships to be awarded to worthy Louisiana students for furthering their education and training.

“Anybody can apply of course we look at the grades. We look at what they’ve been involved in schools programs different things with the public all that comes into play like with any other scholarship.”

To be eligible you must be a permanent resident of Louisiana, attend college or technical school in the state, and be enrolled as a full time undergraduate student.

Wood says with today’s collage costs he knows 500 dollars is not much but he says every little bit helps.

“It’s a drip in the bucket. I understand that I get it. But it’s something and it goes for these students to help them. You know anything helps to get them through school. And I applaud anybody you need to go to the next level if you can.”

The scholarships are funded by the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership program. Residents may receive letters asking them to join. Wood encourages folks to do so.

“It will have my name on it and that’s what this is about and that helps fund this program and we would definitely like to expand it if we can in the future so please keep that in mind.”