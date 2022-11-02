Rapides Parish Schools Mold Students into Leaders Through “Together Tuesdays”

Schools in Rapides Parish have started a special initiative to bring students closer to the community.

The first Tuesday of every month is the day where community leaders and teachers connect with students.

Pineville High Student of the Year Kelly Lohman says she loves Together Tuesdays.

“Of course, I love seeing members of our community at Pineville High School. I think it’s amazing that we celebrate Together Tuesday, and we just involve the whole community in our day to day, I really think that it’s an honor and privilege to get to see everyone this morning and see those smiling faces.”

In the mornings, they welcome the students as they enter the school.

Principal of Pineville High School Karl Carpenter says, “For Together Tuesday, it gives us the opportunity to have all of these other guests and the local people in the community to let the students know we value them and the fact that they’re here.”

Karl Carpenter says he is proud to recognize 497 students with an honor roll breakfast.

Pineville High Honor Roll Student J’Cen Williams says, “I think I want to be a leader by showing people it’s not hard to make good grades and stuff, and you just need to apply yourself if you apply yourself and you can go far.”

Keisha Swafford, News Reporter reports that Rapides Parish School Board Superintendent Jeff Powell came up with the idea for Together Tuesdays to inspire children and get the community involved.

Jeff Powell says, “And the more we see the adults in our lives, believing in the work that they’re doing, the more inspired they are to do the great things that we expect of them.”

Pineville Elementary Principal Erin Stokes says, “It’s so great to see the students light up when they got off the bus. They knew something special was happening this morning because there were lots of people and music playing and it’s just a great start to the day.”

Jeff Powell says their goal is to engage with students and help them become leaders.

The Rapides Parish School Board is asking for more community members to get involved with this initiative.