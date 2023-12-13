Rapides Parish School Board honor teachers and principals of the year

ALEXANDRIA, La. – As the year comes to an end, lots of groups look back at the highs and lows of the year, to learn what has worked and what hasn’t and also to honor people who have stood out to make things better. When the organization is the Rapides Parish School District, those people bringing the most positive change have a huge impact on our students. ABC 31 News reporter Joel Massey introduces us to some of the district’s shining stars of this year.

Just months into her first year in teaching, Elizbeth Stokes who teaches media arts, digital media and broadcasting at Tioga High School, was named new teacher of the year for Rapides Parish Schools.

“It’s been an amazing experience I absolutely love Tioga High School. The admin team is incredible they’ve given me all the tools and resources that I need to succeed. I think the students are enjoying the class learning lots and I’m so thankful to be there.”

Superintendent Jeff Powell says exceptional educators can make for exceptional students.

“Many of them have been selected by members of their own faculty and staff for the impact they’ve made in the lives of children and the way they support one another on their campuses.”

Buckeye High Principal Rebecca Holt is a lifelong Buckeye resident and she won high school principal of the year.

“Our successes always stem from the hard work of our teachers and our students. Our ACT scores have gone up our students are performing better than they ever have on LEAP assessments. They are accruing more dual enrollment, AP credits, CLEP credits.”

Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet Principal Keandra Ford…the middle school principal of the year… attributes community involvement to the success of her school.

“We have amazing community sponsors. We have amazing community sponsors that come in and parents that come in and just help us do whatever we need to do with the students just anything to make them successful and that’s really just changed the whole culture and climate of our school.”

Holt says changing that culture and climate starts with parents, but also teachers who see the work as more of a calling than a job.

“From the time I was a very young child I knew that being a teacher, being an educator is what I wanted to do and that passion has never wavered. There are long days, hard days, but the joy of the work with students is what makes it all worthwhile.”

Students with the tools to learn and succeed… and this first-year teacher hopes to turn out scores of successful students in what she hopes will be a long career.

-30-