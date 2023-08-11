Rapides Parish school zones to become active again Aug. 14

The new school year has already arrived for some and is fast approaching for others, that means school zone traffic laws are returning as well says Master Trooper Casey Wallace of Louisiana State Police Troop E

“It’s already upon us. So, I would say do cautionary purposes,” says Wallace. “Everything the schools on right now, everything’s active right now. Rapides Parish for public schools is on Monday. Now, I know Grant Parish started this week. You have different ones like a charter, and they started before everyone else.

Along with changing speed limits during designated times there will be stricter regulations on other things like cell phone usage, says Wallace.

“In a school zone,” says Wallace. “Everyone has to be off their cell phones because of the distraction levels that we have. So, if you’re in a school zone, nobody, no matter your age, can be on your cell phone for texting, calling, anything like that. That’s what we’re trying to avoid. So even when we start talking about Bluetooth stuff, it is a no phones on when we start talking about our school zones.”

The changing traffic laws in school zones are to be expected, but Wallace says to also remember the return of school buses and what to do when they make stops.

“We all understand that you have to stop behind a bus and the opposing lanes have to stop,” says Wallace. “The biggest issue that we get is say, on 28 is when you have the turn line in the middle, that’s five lanes, you have two lanes. On one side, you have a turn lane, then you have two lanes on the other. If it’s not a physical barricade, people get confused about that, you have to stop. But, on a five-lane road, if the bus is dropping kids off, the opposing traffic does not have to stop because you have a travel lane and a turn lane between you and the bus as long as there’s two travel lanes between you and the bus, the opposing lanes do not have to stop.”