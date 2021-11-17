Rapides Parish School District awarded with “Models of Excellence” for its Pre-Education Program

[Alexandria, La] The Louisiana Department of Education awards the Rapides Parish school district with the “Models of Excellence” award for its Pre-Education Pathway Program.

“We see a lot of times; teachers are teaching in the school that they graduated from. We want to grow our own so they are invested in the community.” said Program Coordinator Megan Shumport.

The district is only one of three school districts in the state that will be receiving this award.

“Of course we learned during the pandemic, education is just as much relational as it is transactional so having a program like this, a pre-educational pathway to put our own students on the pathway to be an educator means a lot.”, said Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell.

LDOE created the award to acknowledge, honor, and spotlight schools serving as an exemplary model for implementing the department’s Believe to Achieve educational priorities that lead to student success.