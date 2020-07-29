Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Rapides Parish school board revised reopening plan

Char Thomas 0 Comments

 

 

 

    • Rapides  Parish School Board
    •   Tuesday, August 11, 2020:
      • ○  Grades 2nd, 4th, 6th, & 8th** will report
      • ○  Students in Grades 9-12 will be divided into two groups and half will attend (schools willnotify students/families)
    • ●  Wednesday, August 12, 2020:
      • ○  All 1st-8th** grade students will report
      • ○  High School students will begin alternating rotations**Some 8th grade students at certain schools will follow a hybrid model with students coming on alternating days. 8th grade students at those particular schools will physically attend classes following a Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday Schedule along with every other Friday.*Pre-K and Kindergarten will follow their traditional staggered start according to schedules which will be communicated with parents

        *All plans are tentative and subject to modifications based on guidance from the Louisiana Department of Education, the Department of Health, and the Louisiana High School Athletic Association

You May Also Like

Dry Prong men arrested after terrorizing, aggravated assault

Jojuana Phillips

Crisis Management Course for School-Based Incidents

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Fatal Shooting in Alexandria

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Attention DISH subscribers. DISH may be removing KLAX-TV very soon and you will not be able to watch your favorite programming live on DISH. Call DISH now at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them not to remove KLAX-TV