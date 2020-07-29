Rapides Parish school board revised reopening plan
-
- Rapides Parish School Board
- Tuesday, August 11, 2020:
- ○ Grades 2nd, 4th, 6th, & 8th** will report
- ○ Students in Grades 9-12 will be divided into two groups and half will attend (schools willnotify students/families)
- ● Wednesday, August 12, 2020:
- ○ All 1st-8th** grade students will report
- ○ High School students will begin alternating rotations**Some 8th grade students at certain schools will follow a hybrid model with students coming on alternating days. 8th grade students at those particular schools will physically attend classes following a Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday Schedule along with every other Friday.*Pre-K and Kindergarten will follow their traditional staggered start according to schedules which will be communicated with parents
*All plans are tentative and subject to modifications based on guidance from the Louisiana Department of Education, the Department of Health, and the Louisiana High School Athletic Association