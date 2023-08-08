Rapides Parish School Board Rallies Teachers and Students for the New School Year

Rapides Parish schools are opening next week, and teachers need extra motivation to start the year right.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how the school board builds excitement for the new year.

Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell says, “We’re going to start this morning really with a celebration of the tremendous success that our students and our teachers have had over the last couple of years and really highlight those things.”

Student of the Year Hugh Newcomer says, “We have this big pep rally and we’re trying to get the excitement out because school, the start of school is an exciting time, and we need to know that school can be hard, it can be tough, and but it is important and it’s also fun.”

This year’s motto is to make what’s impossible possible.

Teacher of the Year Wendy Brabham says, “All across this parish, we’ve been able to achieve things at levels higher than ever imagined because of the people sitting in this room believed in them. When we, as teachers believe in a student, no matter what that they need to accomplish. If we believe in them, they can achieve it.”

The rally celebrates teachers and students who make a positive impact.

Newcomer says, “It feels fantastic. You know, we have such, we have such a great school board and school system here that it’s such an honor to represent it.”

Their goal is to empower teachers and strengthen students to grow.

Brabham says, “I feel like every teacher deserves to be Teacher of the Year because of the work it’s put in. But to pick somebody like me, it’s just an incredible honor and I really, really appreciate it.”

Throughout the week, the school board will have back-to-school events to engage students.