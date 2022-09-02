Rapides Parish School Board Partners with DARE Program to Keep Kids Off Drugs

A recent drug incident at Pineville High School has parents concerned about the safety of their children.

The Rapides Parish School Board and the D.A.R.E Program are working together to keep children off drugs.

Rapides Parish School Board Safe and Drug-Free School Coordinator Shewanda Butler was on a routine visit to Pineville High School when the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office canine dogs found the marijuana.

“We had one incident where a student had drugs in their possession and the other incident was three students that rode together where a canine hit on a vehicle in the parking lot where there were drugs and a weapon found.”

Shewanda Butler has worked with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for 5 years in the D.A.R.E program.

“When incidents of this matter occurs, there is a follow up hearing with our director of child welfare and attendance, and the student, both the student, parent, and the school have the opportunity, at that time, to discuss the matter.”

Butler encourages students to make responsible decisions.

“One of the ways students can keep this from happening is we encourage students to take responsibility for the roles that they play in maintaining a safe school environment.”

Assistant Superintendent of Administration Clyde Washington says the Rapides Parish School Board makes sure they have regular spot checks with local law enforcement on school campuses.

“When we do have the opportunity to, I guess, to pick up on something or get a clue to something, we can be preventative and address those things in a timely manner and avoid anything that could possibly occur.”

Lieutenant D.A.R.E. Supervisor for the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office KJ Hawthorne has been working at dare for years to keep students drug free and healthy.

“Used to be a long time ago, we used to teach kids different drugs and saying no, but now we teach kids to make good choices, be safe, and to be responsible.”

She helps implement programs to educate students on the negative effects of drugs.

“We just started with the decision-making model and that’s where you define and you access, respond, and evaluate. And what that does, what I tell them what it does, it gives you a second to take a deep breath and before you act on something, because once you act on something, you can’t take it back, you can’t change anything so it kinda makes you stop, makes you think before you make that bad choice.”

Through routine visits with the R.A.D.E. Unit, the Rapides Parish School Board can keep students safe and prevent drugs from invading their schools.

Together, they can educate students on how to make better life decisions.

According to Shawanda Butler, out of the 9 routine drug visits scheduled in August, there was only one incident.