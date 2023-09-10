Rapides Parish School Board Initiates Workforce Development Program for Peabody High Students

The Rapides Parish School Board came up with a solution to close the workforce gap, and their solution is a workforce development program.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how this program can prepare students to enter the workforce.

Community leaders saw a need for a workforce development program at Peabody High.

Community Leader Dominque Teasley says, “I feel it’s important because we lose a lot of people to either violence or substance addiction or mental health. And so, it’s really important to get them to a place where they have something they can engage in that’s positive. What we were hearing from a lot of the youth that was experiencing or going through, uh, violence in the community was they need more opportunities.”

This program is the first of its kind and only 75 juniors could participate.

Student Datyjanae Shepherd says, “I feel special because I’m like one of the 75 students that got picked to be in this program and Peabody has a lot of kids, and I was picked so I feel really special, and I think after high school this will help me with career benefits.”

Peabody partnered with healthcare, first responders, military, and local businesses to educate students.

11th Grade Administrator Charmelle Joffrion says, “It’s important that we pay it forward as educators for our community and our students so that we can give them a great opportunity to let them just extend and expand what they need and want to do in life.”

Students will pair with employers and be mentored throughout the school year.

Peabody High Principal Dennis Stewart says, “My staff and I, we’re working diligently with our kids to show our kids that there is more to life than just where they are.”

Community Leader Dominque Teasley says, “Mr. Stewart already had over here at Peabody a program for social and emotional needs of his students. So, we’ll tag in and play a big part and be mentors in and allow him to use us however he can, to make the community better, make the school better and make us better as a whole.”

Their goal is to prepare students for life after graduation.

In the summer of 2024, students will have the opportunity to work at these businesses for four weeks.