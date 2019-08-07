Rapides Parish School Board elects Jeffrey Powell

Jeffrey Powell is the newly selected Superintendent of the Rapides Parish School Board. He has over 20 years of experience as an educator including teaching in Grant Parish, Assistant Principal at Buckeye High School, Principal at Tioga Junior High, Director of Middle and Magnet Programs in Rapides Parish and Chief Academic Officer in Iberville Parish.

Jeffrey is a graduate of Northwood High School and has been a resident of Central Louisiana for almost 25 years. He received his BA in Business Administration from LSU and has a teacher certification and Masters Degree in Education Leadership from Northwestern State University. Jeffrey also served for six years in the Louisiana Army National Guard.