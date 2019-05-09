Rapides Parish School Board begins search for new superintendent
During the Rapides Parish School Board meeting yesterday evening the board voted to officially accept Superintendent Nason Authement’s resignation. Authement will retire on July first of this year.
The search for a new superintendent began today and during last nights meeting, the board appointed a search committee. The committee includes Darrell Rodriguez, Sandra Franklin, Mark Dryden and Dr. Stephen Chapman.
A new superintendent should be selected some time towards the end of June.