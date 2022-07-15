Rapides Parish School Board Approves Temporary Authority to Teach Program

The Rapides Parish School Board held a meeting to discuss teacher shortage.

According to the Louisiana Department of Education, about 500 fewer teachers are entering the workforce than a decade ago.

The Rapides Parish School Board approved a temporary authority to teach program to recruit more teachers.

Superintendent Jeff Powell says they have 95 percent of their allotted teacher positions filled for the school year.

They are looking for applicants who want to pursue teaching full time.

This one-year program will train applicants with a four-year degree in any field.

It will give them the tools they need to pass the exam to certify them as a teacher.

Jeff Powell says it will prepare them to have a successful career.

Once they apply online, he says to contact the principals to set up interviews.

The Rapides Parish School Board will reimburse tuition for students and provide a competitive compensation package.

Jeff hopes this program will encourage more people to become educators.

The goal of the Rapides Parish School System is to engage, empower, and elevate students.

Teachers who qualify for the program can start the school year on August 8th.

To apply for the program, go to rpsb.us.