Rapides Parish Public Schools Continue to Sustain Growth & Progress

Press Release from the Rapides Parish School Board

ALEXANDRIA, La.– The core of the Rapides Parish School Board’s mission is to: elevate our people to their maximum potential. This is evident as the LEAP and other student testing data for the 2022-2023 school year is released by the Louisiana Department of Education today. Rapides Parish Public Schools continue to grow and produce more positive student outcomes.

As a result of our Reading Revival, third grade English Language Arts proficiency grew by 5% this past year. Now, 47% of third grade students are scoring at the mastery or advanced level on the LEAP assessment. Our schools outperformed the state in LEAP proficiency Math, Science, Social Studies and elementary English Language Arts. We anticipate another year of growth in overall assessment index.

In our high schools, the average ACT score rose from an 18.1 to an 18.9. Preliminary data shows that more students than ever before graduated high school in Rapides Parish with industry-based credentials and/or college credits. More than 1,000 young adults graduated from our schools last year with a strong foundation to continue their education or enter the workforce.

“We are extremely excited to see the continued academic impact of our community rallying around our students, teachers and school leaders! While we know there is still plenty of work to be done, we celebrate these outstanding student results with our teachers and school leaders reflecting their hard work from last year,” says Superintendent Jeff Powell.

Let’s continue to show the world that Rapides Parish truly is Better Together!