Rapides Parish Police Jury says clean up nearing completion

The Hurricane Laura debris removal contractor hired by the Police Jury appears to be nearing completion of the project at the end of this month. As Rapides Parish roadways cover a very large geographical area and the fact that the debris removal is an expensive undertaking, the debris removal contractor has been limited to a one time pass down most Parish roadways. If the debris removal contractor has not been down your roadway, then we encourage you to have only the natural debris (trees and limbs) from hurricane Laurapiled at the roadside as quickly as possible.

If you believe that the debris removal contractor has not yet worked down your roadway, you may contact the Parish Highway Department at (318) 473-6603.

 

