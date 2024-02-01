Rapides Parish man arrested for setting fires to company land

For immediate release: January 31, 2024

Baton Rouge, La. – On January 26, 2024, investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Forestry Enforcement Division and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested James E. Doyle of Elizabeth, Louisiana, for trespassing and setting wildfires on company land in Rapides Parish.

In early January 2024, LDAF investigators were called to investigate two separate fires on company timber land in Rapides Parish. Investigators determined that Doyle had trespassed on the land and set fires that resulted in a wildfire covering approximately 10 acres. Due to the quick and efficient response from LDAF and local volunteer fire departments, the fires were contained and kept to a minimum size.

Upon arrest, Doyle was booked for one count of arson and two counts of criminal trespass. Bond was set at $15,000.

All persons accused of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The public is urged to report any and all forestry-related crimes to LDAF’s 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

