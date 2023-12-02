Rapides Parish Library unveils telehealth kiosks

RAPIDES PARISH, La, – The Rapides Parish Library unveiled five mobile telehealth kiosks at library locations in Glenmora, Hinestin, Lecount, Boyce and Tioga/Ball. Three more telehealth booths will be unveiled in Pineville, Libuse, and Alexandria by the end of the year.

The kiosks were made possible by patrons of the library and New Horizon grant funding by the Blue Cross Blue Shield. They kiosks will be available to all library patrons to have virtual appointments with personal health specialist.

Each kiosk includes blood pressure cuffs in two sizes, temperature, weight, and oxygen measuring equipment as well as a laptop, webcam, audio equipment and privacy measures like white noise machines and screen covers.

“All of our library locations are situated throughout our parish so that no individual should be more than about a 20-minute drive away from any library location, no matter where you are in Rapides’s parish,” said RPL Library Director Celise Reech-Harper. “Which is really impressive because we are a geographically large parish. And so, with these telehealth kiosks that will make it so that all of our patrons and our community members are also that much closer to health care providers and health care access.”

The kiosks will be available for patrons to reserve or check out at the front desk. To make reservations ahead of time call your locations front desk, for contact information on your location visit https://www.rpl.org/index.php/locations/.

-30-