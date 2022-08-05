Rapides Parish Library to host a back-to-school bash

On August 6, 2022, your Rapides Parish Library Pineville area branches will team up to host the annual Back-to-School Bash. The event will have a variety of fun activities while preparing students for educational success and begins at 9:00 a.m. inside the Kees Park Community Center on Highway 28 East in Pineville.

Director Celise Reech-Harper states, “Your Rapides Parish Library offers numerous resources and services to meet community needs. Our Back to School events are another wonderful opportunity to assist in the promotion of lifelong learning in our parish.”

At the event, children will be able to pick up school supply kits sponsored by Aetna on a first-come, first-served basis. Fun games, activities, Library resource and service information, and additional community organizations will also be made available to students at the bash. =

The Rapides Parish Library administration and staff are committed to promoting lifelong learning and strive to provide the resources necessary to build a better, brighter tomorrow for all residents of Rapides Parish.