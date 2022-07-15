Rapides Parish Library Prepares for Back to School Drive Through Giveaway

The Rapides Parish Library and Healthy Blue are preparing for the annual Back to School Supply Giveaway.

This will give students a fresh start to the school year.

Public Relations Manager Jennifer Smarr is passionate about helping kids educate themselves.

She has been involved in various community projects with the Rapides Parish Library.

Jennifer says not having the supplies they need creates a barrier for learning.

Healthy Blue has been working with the library for 7 years on this project.

Monette Kilburn feels it is rewarding to give back to the kids.

Without these resources, she says it prohibits children from achieving their academic goals.

The Rapides Parish Library is committed to promoting lifelong learning.

When kids have the supplies they need, Jennifer says they can use them to build a bright future for themselves.

The Rapides Parish Library will host the back-to-school supply giveaway on July 20th at 9 am.