Rapides Parish Library opening back up on Monday

The Rapides Parish Library administration and

staff are looking forward to opening their facility

doors to the community on Monday, September

21, 2020. The community’s health and safety are of

utmost importance. Therefore, all locations will

welcome patrons back inside with health and safety

precautions in place.

Precautions will include a limited number of patrons

and staff per square foot, the mandatory use of

masks in all facilities, safe distance indicators in

service areas, sanitizing wipe dispensers, time limited

computer access, time limitations when additional

patrons are awaiting entry, a quarantine period for all

returned items, and no contact homebound patron

deliveries. Craft packs and browsing bundles will be

available upon request. Your Library will also

continue to offer WiFi hotspots as well as laptops for

checkout.

In branch services that may be utilized include

browsing for Library items, computer and internet

use, printing, faxing, reference questions, and picking

up reserved items or grab-n-go bundles and craft

packs.

For event information: http://content.booksite.com/Checkthisout13.pdf