Rapides Parish Library opening back up on Monday
The Rapides Parish Library administration and
staff are looking forward to opening their facility
doors to the community on Monday, September
21, 2020. The community’s health and safety are of
utmost importance. Therefore, all locations will
welcome patrons back inside with health and safety
precautions in place.
Precautions will include a limited number of patrons
and staff per square foot, the mandatory use of
masks in all facilities, safe distance indicators in
service areas, sanitizing wipe dispensers, time limited
computer access, time limitations when additional
patrons are awaiting entry, a quarantine period for all
returned items, and no contact homebound patron
deliveries. Craft packs and browsing bundles will be
available upon request. Your Library will also
continue to offer WiFi hotspots as well as laptops for
checkout.
In branch services that may be utilized include
browsing for Library items, computer and internet
use, printing, faxing, reference questions, and picking
up reserved items or grab-n-go bundles and craft
packs.
For event information: http://content.booksite.com/Checkthisout13.pdf