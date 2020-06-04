Rapides Parish Library improves safe pick-up service

[Alexandria, LA, June 3, 2020] If you thought the Rapides Parish Library safe pick-up was a convenient way to pick up your Library items, we have added an ultra-convenient option to make it even better. Through the use of Curbside Communicator, patrons may now text Library staff members when they have arrive to pick up items.

Curbside Communicator is a tool that lets Library staff communicate with patrons via text messages to facilitate a safe and seamless curbside hold pick-up process.

Rapides Parish Library’s IT Manager Janie Primeaux states “This service dramatically increases the safety, efficiency, and convenience of Rapides Parish Library’s safe pick-up service for both patrons and Library staff members.”

For a smooth experience, you will first place a hold on your preferred Library items via the Rapides Parish Library website or by calling your local branch. Once the order has been filled, a Library staff member will call to schedule a pick-up time.

Next, the patron will send a text message to the designated phone number with their name and library card number. The Curbside Communicator will ask a few questions to identify the vehicle you will be using for pick up. Once the questions have been answered, a notification will be sent to Library staff that establishes two-way communication. Library staff will then provide you with instructions on picking up your items.

Your Rapides Parish Library is happy to serve you through safe pick-up using a process that runs smoothly and effectively! Be sure to try out Curbside Communicator and reserve your summer reads online today!