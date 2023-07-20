Rapides Parish Library hosts Back to School Supply Drive

The Rapides Parish Library hosted its 8th annual Back to School Supply Drive. Around 500 boxes of free supplies were resourced thanks to sponsor Healthy Blue says Tara DeMarco.

“We receive 400 elementary school supply boxes and 100 junior high and high school school supply boxes. And we every year give out almost all of those.”

Word of the helping hand travels fast says Andrea Eldridge.

“I am very thankful. Matter of fact, I got a phone call this morning that said that this was happening. I didn’t even know. And so immediately I gathered up my children. I have a afterschool daycare at home and I gathered up my children and we all piled up in the car and we came rushing over here and stuff.”

Izette Robinson says the supplies help a lot. When school supply lists are long and multiple students belong to one household, costs add up quickly.

“$20 is $20. But when it’s $20 cents five, you know, that’s a whole nother story. So, it’s a great impact. And to know that they’ll be able to go to school with the things that they need.”

For students like Tyler Robinson, the supplies give him a chance to save some extra money and get started on saving for his next steps.

“I’m really thankful that I was able to get some free utilities cause, I mean, it saves me money I have to spend. I mean, they can help me save for college.

The free supplies have students like Brayden Griffin excited about heading back to school and ready to enjoy two of his favorite things.

“We learn and have fun.”

The Rapides Parish Library will have another supply drive in August 5, at Kees Park in Pineville from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information go to rpl.org.