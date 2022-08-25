Rapides Parish Library Hosts Annual Book Sale

The Rapides Parish Library is hosting their annual book sale.

Their mission is to promote literacy and the importance of reading.

The Rapides Parish Library invites the community to buy books they love from all genres.

The Friends of The Rapides Parish Library uses that money to provide resources.

People buy the bags for only 10 dollars, and they can search from fiction to non-fiction.

With these red bags, people can stuff as many books as they can inside them.

Adult Services and Outreach Manager Karen Simmons says buying books helps foster the love of reading and supports the library.

“It helps to raise funds in order to support the library programs and equipment and special books and also sometimes the friends of the library funds help to support scholarships for librarians in order to further their education.

The Friends of the Rapides Parish Library Book Sale is August 25th and 26th from 9 AM to 6 PM.