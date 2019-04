The Main Rapides Parish Library will host its annual Eggstravaganza on April 17th at 10:00 am. Join us at the Main Library’s children section for music, storytime, a visit with the Easter Bunny, and a spectacular Easter Egg Hunt in the beautiful Huie-Dellmon House garden, behind the library. Be sure to call 318-442-2483 x 1904 to reserve your spot now!