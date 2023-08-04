Rapides Parish Library Book Sale Raises Funds for Children’s Programs

The Rapides Parish Library encourages adults and children to find love for reading.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how their annual book sale benefits children.

For over 60 years, Friends of the Library host a book sale to fund children’s programs.

Volunteer Michael Wynne says, “We see so many people in our community from all types, including children, and we have a wonderful selection of children’s books. I very much enjoyed talking to people today, and people are just loving the treasures they are finding for themselves and for their children.”

According to the State Department of Education, the fall report of 2022 found only 49 percent of students are reading on grade level.

Participant Bill Sumrall says, “I’m a writer and if you wish to be a writer, read because reading is important. It keeps your mind active. It keeps you aware of what’s happening in society as well as just in general. It’s kind of a lifelong learning experience.”

The library’s goal is to encourage adults and children to read.

Wynne says, “It’s just wonderful to stroll through the library, to look at the books and find things that you never knew about and read, take home, and read, hold it in your hands, and enjoy. The library is very important. It’s what makes this community a great place to live in.”

For only 10 dollars, participants fill their bags to support the library.

The annual book sale is open until Saturday, August 5th.