Rapides Parish Leaders Support Property Tax Increase for Renaissance Home for Youth

One of the items that Rapides Parish voters will decide on election day is whether or not to approve a property tax that will fund the construction of a new detention center for minors facing felony criminal charges. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey has more on why lawmakers and parish leaders are urging voters to continue to support the Renaissance Home for Youth.

“We’re vital to the community. We’re the only facility of this kind to offer these services.”

Angela Chustz has been the executive director of the Renaissance Home for 16 years and has seen many youth turn their lives around through the care they received.

“It’s rewarding when you see them enter into the facility and you’re working with them and you’re working with their family to make the necessary changes we have an agreement with the Louisiana Department of Education Special Education school programs who provide the educational services the Special Ed services for kids that are in our care.”

The home offers three programs: secured detention for those accused of delinquent acts, a group home for treatment and rehabilitation and an emergency shelter to care for runaways and those abused or neglected.

Chustz along with the Rapides Parish Police Jury, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney Philip Terrell and Senator Jay Luneau are asking voters to approve a 20-year 3.89 mills property tax for improving and expanding the home. It would replace a 2.06 ad valorem tax approved in 2014 and set to end in 2024.

The Renaissance Home for Youth has been in existence for 50 years and Chustz says that 75 percent of juveniles who go through the center do not go on to commit other crimes.

Senator Jay Luneau said that over time older buildings have become in need of updates and renovation and that the clients served at the home have changed too.

“While we still provide shelter care services for our at-risk children over time the population of the children at Renaissance have become more violent and more difficult to house.”

If the tax is approved the plan is to build a $15 million facility to house an additional 16 minors facing felony charges. In 2020 there was a change in policy to no longer try 17-year-olds as adults and that has led to more youth in the juvenile justice system. Chustz says that children and families need answers to the problems they face, and the Home seeks to provide them.

“So, we get up every day. I get up every day and do this and some days are challenging as well as rewarding. But it is a calling that I have. And I feel that it’s important that me as well as others, board member, advisors, to do what we can to help children.”

Early voting is underway and to make your vote count on this issue you can head to the polls at two locations in Rapides Parish – the courthouse downtown or Kees Park Community Center in Pineville. Election day is Saturday, November 18th.