Rapides Parish Burn Ban

Hurricane Laura has caused extensive damage to our water systems throughout the Parish resulting in low water pressure and a reduced ability to fight fires. The reason for this ban is the lack of water and water pressure throughout the parish

Pursuant to the emergency authority granted under the emergency declarations by the Governor and the Parish Police Jury, in the interest of public safety and to protect the lives and property of our citizens, I do hereby issue the following ban:

SETTING FIRE TO AND/OR

BURNING OF ANY DEBRIS

OR OTHER MATERIALS IS

PROHIBITED WITHIN THE

PARISH OF RAPIDES, OUTSIDE

OF MUNICIPAL BOUNDARIES,

FROM 11 A.M. ON AUGUST 30,

2020, THROUGH 11 A.M. ON

11:00 A.M. ON SEPTEMBER 4,

2020.

Your Police Jury and other elected officials are working very hard for our citizens to restore essential services and quality of life to Rapides Parish as soon as possible.