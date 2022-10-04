Rapides High School planned protest

Today, deputies at Rapides High School cited an individual for trespassing in reference to a planned protest/walkout by students.

According to a social media post on the Rapides High School Facebook page this weekend, a parent had organized a walkout of students in protest to how the social media threat was handled on Friday.

Tracey Weaver, 52 of Forest Hill, was on Rapides High School grounds to participate in the protest and was asked to leave by the principal. Allegedly, Weaver refused to leave and was then instructed by the deputy to leave the school grounds, and again refused to leave the campus.

Weaver was then taken into custody without incident and placed under arrest for Criminal Trespassing. Weaver was then issued a criminal citation, released and left the school grounds without further incident.

Deputies say no other incidents occurred for the remainder of the school day.