Rapides Foundation and “JiggAerobics” of Shark Tank promote healthy lifestyle at Youth Summit

ALEXANDRIA, La – The Rapides Foundation hosted a Youth Summit on healthy behaviors for 55 different schools from eight different parishes.

“It’s not about adding years to your life,” said Xavier Barreda of JiggAerobics. “It’s about adding life to your years. You want to be able to feel healthy. You want to be able to feel good. You want to be able to know that the choices you’re making are in line with how you’re feeling and what you want to do.”

JiggAerobics founded by LaDonte Lotts is a Baton Rouge based lifestyle brand that is doing what it can to reach people and promote a healthy life.

“That’s what it is about. Making it [fitness] fun again, making it exciting,” said Lotts. “We get lit, while we get fit.”

The combination of Louisiana born dance-style “jigging” and aerobics makes for a well enjoyed combination for Bram e 8th grader Janya Gray.

“It is so amazing and so fun to just, like, move around and then the music is hype [too]. It’s so fun.”

Not only do Louisiana kids love the active movement but even moguls from the hit show Shark Tank do as well.

“Just keep on doing what you are doing online, and just keep on getting bigger, and just keep on having fun like you are doing,” said Mark Cuban to Lotts on Shark Tank. “Then, it will take off.”

The message of a healthy lifestyle shared by JiggAerobics was one well received by Noble Williams.

“My peers, my family says I have a lot of potential. I don’t want to ruin that and just turn it down in the dumps or whatever they say.”

The Rapides Foundations hosted the Youth Summit not only to highlight an active and healthy lifestyle, but also to educate on substance abuse and tobacco prevention and control.

The goal of reaching surrounding youth and teaching them the value of a healthy life is a lesson that Barreda learned firsthand when he had a medical emergency that stemmed from his own unhealthy habits.

“If I go right now, nothing after today, nothing after this minute, nothing is ever going to get done by me again,” said Barreda. “I’m never I’m not I’m not going to be able to laugh. I’m not going to be able to listen to my favorite song, eat my favorite food anymore. I’m not going be able to do none of that. Why? Because I’m gone.”

The Rapides Foundation promotes a healthier Central Louisiana. The Youth Summit, along with bringing in “JiggAerobics” and other speakers, are just one more example of the efforts the foundation is making to reach the people of CENLA.

For more information on the Rapides Foundation and their mission to make Central Louisiana better, visit https://rapidesfoundation.org/

###