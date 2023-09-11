Rapides Foundation and Beyond Graduation making efforts to reach “opportunity youth”

The Rapides Foundation hosted a Symposium to discuss “The Promise of Opportunity Youth.” The Symposium offered a deeper look into one of the biggest issues Central Louisiana is facing now, says CEO Joe Rosier.

“the significant thing is that our level of disconnection is 24% of our 16- to 24-year-olds, which is double the national rate, and it’s also 6% higher than the state of Louisiana.”

Beyond Graduation is one program in Central Louisiana actively combating disconnection in youth and Annalyn Burch is on the frontlines of the battle serving as CLTCC’s Beyond Graduation Career Coach.

“I just feel that every person deserves the opportunity to find their passion.”

Burch is just one of the multiple coaching services that Beyond Graduation offers across CENLA, but CLTCC and students like Cody Ward are glad they have a resource like Burch

“You just have to go and ask the right people and do your research to find out, am I able to get into college? Hey, is this going to be right for me.”

Getting into college is the first step and Burch helps take the next step with her students by finding their perfect program match

“I’m proud that we have so many different options for students. So, I feel honored to be the one to help match them up with the correct one.”

Finding the education track and concentration that is best for everyone is different from one student to the next like Tatyana Hawkins.

“Normally once I get out of school, I go straight to work and I don’t get off until like 10:15. So, it takes a while for me to study and we have chapter tests and I try to cram it all in it at one time. It takes a lot.”

Beyond Graduation Chris Maggio says providing coaching services to students on how to transition into their next step is a resource young people need as they figure out their life balance.

“there’s a lot of opportunities out there for students and there’s a lot of needs by employers in our communities. So, our job is to let them know it might not be a four-year degree, it might be a certificate, it might be a two-year degree, a technical degree. So, our job is to find out what the students’ interests are and then let them know these opportunities in our communities.”

Keydi Clarke says with patience and confidence education and better career opportunities are obtainable.

“If you have a goal, you can reach it. Work hard and push yourself because you can do it.”

Beyond Graduation is just one of the programs that received funding from Rapides Foundation. Marie Davis says that in the battle against disconnected youth and reconnecting them, programs like Beyond Graduation are setting an example for how Central Louisiana can be proactive.

“Whether you’re the president of an organization or you are here in the community shopping at the grocery store, ask, you know, ask young adults what they’re looking for, how they can help. And it truly could just be a handshake and say, hey, I’m here for you and I’ll make all the difference.”