Friday, April 19, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Rapides escapee rejects plea deal, set for trial

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

35 year old Brandon Wade Clark, of Marthaville, withdrew a motion yesterday asking for his $40,500 bond to be reduced. Clark filed the motion himself, although he has an attorney representing him.

He also rejected a plea deal that offered a 25 year prison sentence and decided to go to trial instead.

On March 1st of last year, Clark was a prisoner on a work release detail with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office when he jumped a fence, stole a vehicle and led a chase into Natchitoches (nach-oh-dish) Parish where he abandoned the vehicle and fled into some nearby woods. A manhunt for Clark lasted about two days until he was captured in the Lena area.

He’s facing charges of aggravated escape, simple criminal damage to property between $1,000 and $50,000, aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery, carjacking, aggravated flight from an officer, unauthorized use of a movable, two counts of simple burglary and two counts of aggravated burglary.

His trial is set for September 9th.

You May Also Like

Hayes Manufacturing Wins Award

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Hayes Manufacturing Wins Award

Rapides Parish Fair Starts Wednesday

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Rapides Parish Fair Starts Wednesday

Over $157 Million in Projects to Be Spent in CenLA

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Over $157 Million in Projects to Be Spent in CenLA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV