Rapides escapee rejects plea deal, set for trial

35 year old Brandon Wade Clark, of Marthaville, withdrew a motion yesterday asking for his $40,500 bond to be reduced. Clark filed the motion himself, although he has an attorney representing him.

He also rejected a plea deal that offered a 25 year prison sentence and decided to go to trial instead.

On March 1st of last year, Clark was a prisoner on a work release detail with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office when he jumped a fence, stole a vehicle and led a chase into Natchitoches (nach-oh-dish) Parish where he abandoned the vehicle and fled into some nearby woods. A manhunt for Clark lasted about two days until he was captured in the Lena area.

He’s facing charges of aggravated escape, simple criminal damage to property between $1,000 and $50,000, aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery, carjacking, aggravated flight from an officer, unauthorized use of a movable, two counts of simple burglary and two counts of aggravated burglary.

His trial is set for September 9th.