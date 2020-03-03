Rapides Early Childhood Network proclaims March the “Month of the Young Child”

The Rapides Early Childhood Network held a press conference at the school board office in downtown Alexandria this morning to proclaim March the month of the young child. Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall, along with the City of Pineville and the towns of Ball and Lecompte all participated in the proclamation.

RECN also unveiled their new website http://www.rapidesearlychildhoodnetwork.com

