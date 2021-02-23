RAPIDES EARLY CHILDHOOD NETWORK ENROLLMENT APPLICATION PROCESS
For assistance completing the application, please call (318) 442-8891.** This online application DOES NOT guarantee your child a seat in the location of choice. Academic screening and income eligibility will determine RPSD Pre-K eligibility. Income Eligibility will determine Head Start and Early Head Start eligibility. Income Eligibility will determine if families will pay tuition or receive Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) funds in Early Learning Centers.