Rapides Deputies Arrest Two in Connection with Video Voyeurism

Deputies say 17-year-old Prestyn Maldan Vaughn of Pineville is accused of taking inappropriate pictures of a juvenile, and 42-year-old Virginia Ruth Trotter of Ball is accused of providing alcohol to the juveniles at the home.

Press Release – On February 14th, 2018, a complaint was made in reference that a juvenile had been videoed in an in appropriate manner. Detectives began their investigation and determined that the juvenile victim was at a residence with several other juveniles and Prestyn Maldan Vaughn, the suspect. According to the report, Vaughn videoed the juvenile inappropriately and allegedly sent the picture to other subjects. Detectives also identified another adult, Virginia Ruth Trotter, allegedly and knowingly, provided alcohol to the other juveniles at the residence. On March 1st, Trotter was arrested for 6 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency to a Juvenile. On March 2nd, Vaughn was arrested for 1 count of Video Voyeurism. Both suspects were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and later released on a $1500.00 bond each.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact Detective Iles at (318) 473-6727, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Main Office (318) 473-6700, Crime Stoppers at (318) 443-7867, or your local law enforcement.