Rapides Deputies Arrest a Shreveport Man on Child Rape Charges

A Shreveport man is arrested for sexual assault against a child. 34-year-old Brian Joseph McClanahan is accused of Rape, Cruelty to Juvenile and Aggravated Crimes Against Nature. Rapides Deputies made the arrest after a tip from authorities in another parish.

RPSO – On May 7th, 2018, detectives at the Boyce Sub-station were contacted by officers with the Haughton Police Department in Bossier Parish in reference to an alleged sexual assault on a juvenile that occurred in March of 2018 in Rapides Parish.

The Haughton Police Department had already taken the initial report and forwarded it to detectives from the Boyce Sub-station so they could begin their investigation. The complainant in the case identified Brian Joseph McClanahan, 34 of Shreveport, as the suspect.

Due to the victim of the sexual assault being a juvenile, an interview for the victim was scheduled at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center at the first opportunity. During the interview, evidence pertinent to the case was obtained through the statement and along with other evidence, probable cause was established for detectives to obtain an arrest warrant for McClanahan.

On May 16th, 2018, with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, McClanahan was located and arrested for one count 3rd Degree Rape, one count Cruelty to Juvenile and one count Aggravated Crimes Against Nature.

On June 5th, 2018, McClanahan was transported from Bossier Parish to Rapides Parish and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the active warrants. Currently, McClanahan remains in jail on a $275,000.00 bond.