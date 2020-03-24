Rapides Courthouse closed to public; offices still open for business
Amid COVID-19 concerns, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to operate and provide the essential services needed throughout our parish. However the lobbies located at our offices, sub-stations and facilities which includes the Rapides Parish Courthouse, will be closed to Public Traffic. This in accordance with the Proclamation(s) issued by the State of Louisiana, which includes but is not limited to JBE 2020-33 issued March 22, 2020.
Anyone who needs to file a complaint or conduct business is asked to contact one of our office locations at their respective telephone numbers listed below.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (Courthouse) – (318) 473-6700
Tioga Substation – (318) 640-1696
Boyce Substation & Investigations – (318) 793-8157
Glenmora Substation & Investigations – (318) 748-4226
Kolin Substation & Investigations – (318) 484-7350
Deville Substation & Investigations – (318) 466-3231
Criminal Investigations (Main Office) – (318) 473-6712
Juvenile Detectives (Main Office) – (318) 487-9666
Criminal Investigations (Tioga Substation) – (318) 641-6000
Juvenile Detectives (Tioga Substation) – (318) 641-6000
Criminal Records Division – (318) 473-6858
Sex Offender Registry – (318) 484-5334
Internal Affairs – (318) 473-6805
School Resource Office – (318) 449-5478
Bonds & Fines – (318) 473-6715
Civil Department – (318) 473-6721
Tax Department – (318) 473-6809
Parish Probation – (318) 449-5451
Metro Narcotics – (318) 445-0357
Detention Center 1 (Courthouse) – (318) 473-6750
Detention Center 2 (John Allison Drive) – (318) 449-4377
Detention Center 3 (John Allison Drive) – (318) 449-4381
Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office – (318) 473-6650
Rapides Parish Clerk of Court – (318) 473-8153