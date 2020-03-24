Rapides Courthouse closed to public; offices still open for business

Amid COVID-19 concerns, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to operate and provide the essential services needed throughout our parish. However the lobbies located at our offices, sub-stations and facilities which includes the Rapides Parish Courthouse, will be closed to Public Traffic. This in accordance with the Proclamation(s) issued by the State of Louisiana, which includes but is not limited to JBE 2020-33 issued March 22, 2020.

Anyone who needs to file a complaint or conduct business is asked to contact one of our office locations at their respective telephone numbers listed below.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (Courthouse) – (318) 473-6700

Tioga Substation – (318) 640-1696

Boyce Substation & Investigations – (318) 793-8157

Glenmora Substation & Investigations – (318) 748-4226

Kolin Substation & Investigations – (318) 484-7350

Deville Substation & Investigations – (318) 466-3231

Criminal Investigations (Main Office) – (318) 473-6712

Juvenile Detectives (Main Office) – (318) 487-9666

Criminal Investigations (Tioga Substation) – (318) 641-6000

Juvenile Detectives (Tioga Substation) – (318) 641-6000

Criminal Records Division – (318) 473-6858

Sex Offender Registry – (318) 484-5334

Internal Affairs – (318) 473-6805

School Resource Office – (318) 449-5478

Bonds & Fines – (318) 473-6715

Civil Department – (318) 473-6721

Tax Department – (318) 473-6809

Parish Probation – (318) 449-5451

Metro Narcotics – (318) 445-0357

Detention Center 1 (Courthouse) – (318) 473-6750

Detention Center 2 (John Allison Drive) – (318) 449-4377

Detention Center 3 (John Allison Drive) – (318) 449-4381

Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office – (318) 473-6650