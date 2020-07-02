Rapides Council on Aging participates in 20th Annual Cleco Fan Drive to help elderly

PINEVILLE, La. – July 2, 2020 – Lisa Lacour, assistant director of the Rapides Council on Aging, and Keith Lacour, program manager, display fans donated by Cleco during the company’s 20th Annual Fan Drive which helps elderly customers stay cool and lower their energy usage during the hot summer months. “The fan drive is important to us because fans help our elderly customers keep cool during our hot summer months,” said Ron Smith, director of customer experience. “Furthermore, fans can help customers conserve energy. Air conditioners are typically the largest energy users in a home, and raising the thermostat to 78 degrees and using a fan can help the air temperature feel 10 degrees cooler and help reduce energy usage.” Councils on Aging offices within Cleco’s service territory are accepting fans and monetary donations by appointment only June 22 through July 3. The agencies will begin distributing fans to the elderly by appointment only beginning July 6. To request a fan, seniors should contact the agency in their area and make an appointment. To receive a fan, seniors must be a Cleco customer and 60-years of age or older.

In addition to adjusting thermostats, Cleco recommends the following tips to help lower energy usage:

· Install a programmable thermostat and raise the setting to the highest comfortable temperature.

· Use heat generating appliances such as dryers and ovens at night when temperatures are cooler outside.

· Seal holes and cracks around windows.

· Keep curtains and blinds closed during the day.

