Rapides Cancer Center’s Colors of Courage 5K and Color Run returns March 31

ALEXANDRIA, La., February 27, 2023 – Rapides Cancer Center’s fifth Colors of Courage 5K and Color Run Presented by Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is set for Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m.

All money raised will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

The name Colors of Courage comes from the various forms of cancer and the color associated with each. There will be eight color stations throughout the 3.1-mile route where volunteers shower willing participants with a colored powder, made of food-grade corn starch.

“We are thrilled to host our fifth Colors of Courage,” said Theresa Hood, RNC, BSN, MS, Director of Education at Rapides Regional Medical Center. “We took an unexpected break from hosting our color run due to the pandemic and can’t wait to welcome everyone back downtown to celebrate our cancer survivors. Cancer impacts everyone, and this is one way we can encourage those currently battling cancer and remember those who are no longer with us.”

The first four Colors of Courage raised more than $20,000 for the fight against cancer.

“This run allows you to support your loved one who may be impacted by cancer while raising money to one day find a cure for cancer,” said Hood. “The previous turnouts have been phenomenal. We’ve had families participate. We’ve had cancer patients walking and we’ve had cancer survivors walking. This is truly an event for everyone.”

The race route remains the same, starting in downtown Alexandria on Sixth Street between the Rapides Cancer Center and Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital. The route travels through downtown Alexandria, the Garden District and finishes on Scott Street in front of the Rapides Health and Lifestyles Center.

Registration is $30 and includes chip-timing. Everyone who registers by March 20 is guaranteed a white event T-shirt. Online registration is available through www.active.com