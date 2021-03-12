RAPC Re-releases Bicycle & Pedestrian Plan & Survey for Additional Public Comment

(Rapides Area Planning Commission, RAPC) Due to recent attention surrounding Phase 1 of recommended bicycle and pedestrian improvements in Alexandria, The Rapides Area Planning Commission, the local Metropolitan Planning organization (MPO), has re-released the Alexandria-Pineville Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan for an additional public comment period.

To meet the requirements provided within the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act (FAST Act) and as outlined in our Public Participation Plan, this document was available for review and comment during the original public comment period December 2016 – January 2017.

The Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan (BPP) is intended to serve as a guide for improving bicycle and pedestrian activities in the Alexandria/Pineville Metropolitan Planning Area (MPA) in Central Louisiana.

The Plan suggests education, promotion, policy and projects to integrate biking and walking into the existing transportation environment. This plan aims to connect existing facilities through new routes with signage, propose a robust network of walkways / bicycle routes, and ensure safe, efficient, and effective alternate choices of transportation. It provides a coordinated, multi-jurisdictional strategy for enhancing conditions and providing inter-jurisdictional links for biking and walking in support of the metro area’s mobility, quality of life, tourism and economy goals. It does this by addressing all types of biking and walking trips—from a short walk across the street, to a longer bike trip to Kisatchie National Forest or Cotile Lake or across the Red River.

Beginning Tuesday, March 11 through March 23, 2021, interested citizens may view the document and take the Bike & Pedestrian survey at www.rapc.info.

All City of Alexandria and City of Pineville residents are encouraged to inspect the adopted Plan and complete a brief, 10 question survey. The survey takes approximately 8 minutes to complete.

Any questions, comments or suggestions concerning the Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan can be directed to the office of the Rapides Area Planning Commission in writing, PO Box 7586, Alexandria, LA., 71306.