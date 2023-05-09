Ranger-guided hike at Poverty Point World Heritage Site

PIONEER, La. – Visitors to Poverty Point World Heritage Site are invited to take part in a ranger-led hike on Saturday, May 13, showcasing the mounds, earthworks, and nature found in the park. Participants will meet in the museum at 10 a.m. for an introductory video; the hike can take up to three hours to complete, depending on the pace of the group. This program is weather permitting; please wear appropriate clothing and footwear. Insect repellant and sunscreen are also recommended.



Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience and learn about the earthworks and those individuals who raised them from the ground between the years of 1700 and 1100 BCE. The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving trail, tram tour, and any interpretive events taking place at the site. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.



Poverty Point is located at 6859 LA Highway 577 in Pioneer. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. For additional information, call 888-926-5492 toll free or 318-926-5492 locally or follow the Poverty Point World Heritage Site Facebook page.