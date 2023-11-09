Raising Cane’s to Honor Veterans Day by Donating $250K of Net Proceeds to Wounded Warrior Project

DALLAS (Nov. 8, 2023) – In honor of Veterans Day, Raising Cane’s will donate $250,000 of net proceeds on Saturday to Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP), an organization dedicated to meeting the growing needs of wounded veterans, their families, and caregivers. Since WWP’s inception in 2003, its mission has been to honor and empower wounded warriors who incurred a physical or mental injury, illness, or wound on or after September 11, 2001.

“Supporters like Raising Cane’s allow Wounded Warrior Project to meet the growing needs of injured veterans and their loved ones throughout their lifetime,” said WWP vice president of business development Brea Kratzert Todd. “We’re grateful to Raising Cane’s and their customers for joining our mission to honor and empower those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.”

WWP is transforming the way America’s injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in their communities. The organization’s direct programs in mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care have improved the lives of millions of warriors and their families for 20 years.

“Raising Cane’s is proud to honor our nation’s veterans, and we take our hats off to you and your families for your unwavering courage, dedication and sacrifice in protecting our country and freedom,” said Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves. “This Veterans Day, we invite everyone to join us in our Restaurants as we raise $250,000 to support Wounded Warrior Project and the great work this organization does.”

DETAILS

WHAT: Raising Cane’s to donate $250K of net proceeds to Wounded Warriors Project

WHEN: All day Saturday, November 11

WHERE: All Raising Cane’s U.S. Restaurants

ABOUT WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT:

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

ABOUT RAISING CANE’S®:

Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest growing restaurant brands, with 750+ Restaurants in 35+ states, the Middle East and Guam and plans to open 100 new Restaurants across several new markets in 2023. The company recently announced plans to be one of the top 10 Restaurant brands in the United States and is known for its ONE LOVE® – craveable Chicken Finger meals – which includes the iconic “Cane’s Sauce” – named the #1 most craveable sauce in the restaurant industry and most craveable chicken. For more information visit raisingcanes.com.