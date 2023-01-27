Raising Cane’s Supports River Oaks Art Center through Mardi Gras Doubloons

Mardi Gras doubloons is a special symbol thrown at parades to celebrate the season.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story how these coins are being used to support local artists.

Raising Cane’s is selling doubloons to support the River Oaks Art Center.

Executive Director of River Oaks Rachael Dauzat says, “We’re just very grateful to be the recipient for this year and we haven’t worked with Raising Cane’s yet, so we look forward to this partnership and collaboration.”

The funds received can help expand local artist exhibits.

Dauzat says, “It’s also going to help underwrite our outreach programs. We work non-profit special needs, outreach programming, we do art education with them and then we also have a summer art studio, which is the area’s largest visual art program for youth ages 5 to 13, so it will help provide scholarships for some of those students as well.”

Veretta Garrison Moeller has been creating art here for over 10 years.

“Everything is art, it comes from somebody’s idea, somebody’s creativity, and I guess I sorta followed that path, and that’s why I’m doing what I’m doing.”

Moeller says the African culture influences her artwork.

“It gives me a feeling of elation to be able to share what’s inside of me with what they are feeling, and we’re able to connect.”

Raising Cane’s Restaurant Leader Drew Peyton says it feels good to support the art center in honor of the Mardi Gras season.

“They’re all so focused on community and education and I just felt it would be a great partnership to help give back to them, to give back to the children in our area, the adults, and the fun art center that they provide.”

With the donations received, the river oaks center can provide support for local art projects.

The community can buy these doubloons until February 21st.