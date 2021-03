The first day of March will feature plenty of clouds along with periods of heavy rain. Temperatures will be much colder today as a cold front drops to our south. Temperatures will fall into the 50s as the day progresses. We will bottom out in the low to mid-40s tonight with scattered showers. The rain will begin to taper off late Tuesday as drier air begins to return to the area. The sunshine is set to return by the middle of the week!