Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Rainy Days Ahead

We are about to enter a very active stretch of weather across Central Lousiana. Periods of rain will begin Thursday morning and continue through Friday afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be highest north of Alexandria, where 1-3″ will be possible. Rainfall amounts will be lower to the south. Conditions will improve briefly on Saturday before a round of heavy rain and thunderstorms moves in Sunday and Monday.

I suggest having your rain jacket and umbrella with you at all times over the next several days!

Suddenlink has made an anti-consumer decision to drop CMG stations, including ABC31, KLAX. Call (844) 874-7558 and demand that Suddenlink keep KLAX-TV