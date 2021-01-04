Rain Returns Wednesday

The first part of your workweek will feature sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures in the mid to upper-60s. Cloud cover will begin to move back into the area during the middle of the week as a cold front approaches the regions. Rain will develop Wednesday afternoon and linger into the overnight hours. Rainfall amounts will generally be around one inch. Colder temperatures will settle back into the area after this system moves to our east.

Another disturbance will bring the chance of precipitation back to the area late Sunday night. There is a lot of uncertainty with this next system so continue to check back for updates!